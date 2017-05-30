Mammoth Mountain slopes to remain open into August

MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN, Calif. – After a near record-breaking winter, Mammoth Mountain will remain open into August, KTLA reported Monday.

Ski resort officials previously said Mammoth Mountain would close after July 4. As of May 26, Mammoth had a base depth of 120 inches at the Main Lodge and 270 inches at the 11,053-foot summit, KTLA reported.

The resort received a total of 616 inches of snow over the 2016-17 season, most recently getting 1 to 2 more inches in mid-May. The resort’s record season – 668 inches in 2010-2011 – were followed by five years of drought.

