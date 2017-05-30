× Lincoln High selects principal who students rallied behind

SAN DIEGO – The controversial question of who should be the principal of Lincoln High School was partially answered Tuesday when the San Diego Unified School District appointed an interim campus leader for the next school year.

Jose Soto-Ramos was offered the job by Superintendent Cindy Marten on a recommendation by a panel of teachers, parents, students and others, according to the district.

Over the past few weeks, parents and students demanded the hiring of Soto-Ramos and criticized district officials for delaying the process so long.

The current principal, also an interim, is set to retire at the end of this school year. District officials within the last couple of weeks said Soto- Ramos wasn’t being considered.

He’s been the vice principal at Lincoln for five years and was previously a math teacher. The district said his appointment is for the 2017-18 school year.