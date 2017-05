Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Calif. -- A vehicle got stuck in a large sinkhole near Lakeside Tuesday.

The sinkhole developed in a roadway near the intersection of Pecan Park Lane and Olde Highway 80 around 5 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The sinkhole prompted authorities to shut down Pecan Park Lane and Olde Highway 80 in the area.