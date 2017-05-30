Homeless man stabbed to death in North Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Homicide detectives were investigating Tuesday the fatal wounding of a homeless man in North Park.

Officers responding to a 911 call requesting medical assistance for the 38-year-old victim found him lying on the sidewalk along the 2800 block of University Avenue suffering from upper body trauma shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden said.

He was taken to a hospital, but died despite attempts to save his life, Holden said. The victim's name was withheld pending family notification.