Debate over pot-friendly festival packs board meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL MAR, Calif. – The first-ever cannabis festival to be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds has local community members voicing reasons why it should be canceled.

Fairground officials approved a contract with organizers for the Goodlife Festival, a medical marijuana event scheduled for September 23.

The event is billed as an informational event about medical marijuana. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. Only medical marijuana prescription card holders can bring it into the venue and smoke it in designated areas, according to event organizers.

As many as 6,000 people confirmed online that they are interested in going to the festival. The anticipation of large crowds caused residents and anti-drug activists to voice their opposition.

There is a board meeting Tuesday for people for and against the festival to discuss it. As of 5 p.m., the meeting was packed with people.