× Car thief apprehended after walking away from prison re-entry program

SAN DIEGO – A prison inmate who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Barrio Logan earlier this month was back behind bars Tuesday.

Israel Hernandez was arrested at 4 p.m. on May 26 in San Ysidro.

The 27-year-old inmate was nearing the end of a two-year, eight-month sentence for vehicle theft and was scheduled to be released to probation in March 2018, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Authorities discovered around 4:20 a.m. that Hernandez’s GPS device had been tampered with and were told by staffers he was seen exiting the back door at the facility on Boston Avenue near South 27th Street. Hernandez’s GPS device was found in an adjacent parking lot, according to the CDCR.