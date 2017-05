Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – All lanes were back open on southbound Interstate 5 Tuesday morning following a rollover crash involving a party bus.

The car and bus collided around 10:30 p.m. just south of Interstate 805. The bus flipped onto its side and hit the center divider.

Two people in the car and the bus driver were taken to the hospital. Police have not yet released information about the condition of the victims.

Check back for more details on this developing story.