Young man killed by train in Oceanside identified

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - The county Medical Examiner's Office Monday released the name of a man killed after being struck by a passenger train.

The man, 22-year-old Max Heyer of Oceanside, died Sunday evening, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

A second unidentified man, also in his early 20s, was injured after being struck by the train, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:26 p.m. Sunday on the tracks parallel to South Coast Highway between Oceanside Boulevard and Morse Street, according to Oceanside police Lt. Ignacio Lopez.

"An Amtrak train was traveling southbound when two persons were observed walking on the edge of the tracks," said San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. J. King. "The train went into emergency braking but the train struck the two persons."

Oceanside officers first found one man with an injured arm, Lopez said. They looked further and found Heyer dead at the scene.

The injuries to the surviving man were considered serious and he was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital for treatment, King said. The survivor's medical condition was unavailable Monday.

