Woman struck by hit-and-run driver

VISTA, Calif. — A woman was injured in Vista when she was struck by a car whose driver fled the scene, authorities said Monday.

It was reported at 6:47 p.m. Sunday at Watson Way and Thibodo Road, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Ferguson.

The female attempted to cross the road when she was struck by an eastbound Dodge Neon, whose driver fled the scene only to turn himself into authorities later, Ferguson said.

The woman suffered abrasions on her head, arms, hands and knees and was taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido for treatment, he said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, Ferguson said.