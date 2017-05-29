× Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on suspicion of DUI

JUPITER, Fla. — Golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested around 3 a.m. Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida, Jupiter police spokeswoman Kristin Rightler said.

Woods was booked into a local jail and released on his own recognizance with no bond a few hours later, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office’s online records.

Woods, 41, who has undergone multiple back surgeries in recent years, hasn’t played competitive golf since he was forced to pull out of the Dubai Desert Classic in February.

His most recent operation was just more than a month ago when he underwent fusion surgery on his back. Woods said in a blog post published Wednesday that “it was instant nerve relief.”

“I haven’t felt this good in years,” he said.

Woods also said in the post that his long-term prognosis for returning to professional golf is positive, but that he won’t be able to twist his back for another two to three months.

“Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me,” he wrote. “I am concentrating on short-term goals.

“I want to thank my doctors for their great work and support throughout this process. I also want to thank the fans for your phenomenal support. It means more than you know. There’s a long way to go, but as I said, words cannot convey how good it feels to be pain-free.”