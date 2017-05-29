Padres to recognize Gold Star families during home plate ceremony

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will mark Memorial Day Monday by hosting Gold Star families who lost a relative during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The families will be recognized during a home plate ceremony before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park.

U.S. Army Chaplain Justin Roberts, who helped form the “Brother’s Keeper” program in an attempt to reduce suicides among soldiers, will throw the ceremonial first pitch to former Padres catcher Jim Leyritz.

Both teams will wear their Memorial Day uniforms that have the team names in woodland camouflage. The caps will be camouflage with five stars representing the branches of the military.

The Padres and Cubs wore the road versions of the jerseys Saturday and Sunday.

All proceeds from the sale of Memorial Day apparel will benefit MLB Charities and used to support programs for military veterans and their families.

This is the fifth consecutive year Major League Baseball teams have worn special jerseys for Memorial Day, but the first they began wearing them before Memorial Day, and ninth year they have worn special caps.

Getting to the game

Metropolitan Transit System is scheduling extra service starting Monday for a three-day game series between the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs at Petco Park, a spokesperson said.

To accommodate large crowds expected through Wednesday, trains will depart most stations every 15 minutes — with greater frequency scheduled between Qualcomm Stadium and Petco Park — beginning 90 minutes before the games, said Rob Schupp of MTS.

He added that after each game, additional trolley service will operate as needed until crowds diminish.

For those who prefer to ride the bus, MTS also has 22 routes with touch points in the downtown area including Rapid 215 — from San Diego State University to downtown — and Rapid 235, from Escondido to downtown.

Schupp said game attendees can use the MTS Trip Planner function or OneBusAway cell phone app to find the best route.

Trolley stops with high capacity for free parking are as follows:

*Qualcomm Stadium: 5,000 free parking spots (Green Line).

*Hazard Center: Significant free parking on lower level only (Green Line; Monday and Tuesday only). *Palm Avenue: 499 free parking spots (UC San Diego Blue Line).

*Spring Street: 404 free parking spots (Orange Line). More information on MTS routes and fees can be found at http://www.sdmts.com.