Navy SEAL killed in parachuting crash identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – A San Diego-based Navy SEAL was identified Monday as the person who died in a parachuting crash during a Fleet Week event.

Remington Peters, 27, was a member of the elite Leap Frogs parachute team. He was killed Sunday during an aerial demonstration in New Jersey.

According to Navy officials, at about 12:10 p.m., the Navy SEAL's parachute malfunctioned during a Fleet Week event at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, adjacent to New York City.

Navy officials said that after falling into the Hudson River, Peters immediately was retrieved by rescue crews on standby. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he died about an hour later, Navy officials said.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, and I ask for all of your prayers for the Navy SEAL community who lost a true patriot today," Navy Rear Adm. Jack Scorby said.

An image of the scene shared on social media showed a parachute in a parking lot. The photographer told PIX11 several emergency vehicles responded. The chute landed in the parking lot when a parachutist realized it would not open, and detached it so he would land in the Hudson River, NJ.com reports.

What's going on? Looks like a parachute on the ground. Lots of EMS and police vehicles around. Uh oh... pic.twitter.com/iBvfrlRh1J — Andrew B. (@Andrew_Brook) May 28, 2017

Fleet Week is an annual weeklong celebration during which people in the New York area can meet "Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services," according to the Fleet Week webpage.