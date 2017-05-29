Mt. Soledad Memorial Day ceremony hosts nearly 1,200 people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Almost 1,200 people attended an afternoon Memorial Day celebration atop Mount Soledad Monday.

The event was staged by the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial and was attended by dignitaries such as Congressman Scott Peters, Assemblyman Todd Gloria and San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

The main focus of Monday's remembrance were Gold Star family members, including Linda Landaker who lost her son in Iraq. Also in attendance was Jay Silva, who lost his brother Erik 14 years ago in Iraq.

"It still feels like yesterday," said Silva.

The keynote address was delivered by Capt. Howard Warner, Commander of Navy Base Point Loma.

"Memorial Day gives us an opportunity to not necessarily be saddened by their losses and sufferance, but to be emboldened by their heroism," said Capt. Warner.