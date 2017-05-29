Jimmy Buffett’s new musical “Escape to Margaritaville” opened in La Jolla this weekend. FOX 5 talked to the music legend before opening night.
Jimmy Buffett in La Jolla for opening of “Escape to Margaritaville”
-
Officers who killed University City shooting suspect identified
-
La Jolla beach reopens days after sewage spill
-
Luxury limos take center stage at La Jolla’s Concourse d’Elegance
-
Chris Cornell ended the last performance of his life with a song about death
-
Angry driver rams into parking enforcement officer after getting ticket
-
-
North County shark attack victim ‘doing remarkably well,’ surgeon says
-
Students celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday with ‘Read Across America’ day
-
Gunman at University City pool party was 49-year-old bankrupt mechanic
-
Stretch of Genesee Ave. to close this weekend for construction
-
Man dies 7 days after fight in Pacific Beach motel
-
-
Mother, premature baby die days after crash
-
Sewage spill closes stretch of Windansea Beach
-
La Jolla bank robbery suspect sought