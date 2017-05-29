Jimmy Buffett in La Jolla for opening of “Escape to Margaritaville”

Posted 7:44 AM, May 29, 2017, by , Updated at 08:17AM, May 29, 2017

Jimmy Buffett’s new musical “Escape to Margaritaville” opened in La Jolla this weekend.  FOX 5 talked to the music legend before opening night.