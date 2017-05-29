Family, friends honor cyclist killed by suspected drunk driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FALLBROOK, Calif. -- Hundreds of friends and family members paid tribute Monday morning to a cyclist killed by a suspected drunk driver last week in Fallbrook.

Paul Burke, 59, was killed Tuesday afternoon in the Pala Mesa area on Old Highway 395 south of Pala Mesa Drive. He was a husband and father who ran a North County surf shop.

The driver, 19-year-old Sulem Garcia, pleaded not guilty to charges of driving under the influence of drugs and vehicular manslaughter.

“Witnesses saw her car swerve off the roadway, strike the bicyclist and swerve back onto the roadway. Ultimately, her car wound up off the right shoulder," said Deputy District Attorney Bob Bruce.

Garcia stayed at the crash scene and cooperated with investigators who took her into custody.

"[Burke] was out for a recreational bike ride. Nothing indicates he was doing something that would put any of the fault or liability on his part," Bruce said.

Garcia does not have a criminal history. If convicted, she could get a maximum of 10 years in prison. Her bail is $750,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 11.

Burke's family has set up a GoFundMe account.