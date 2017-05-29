Alligator found in bottom of family’s swimming pool

SARASOTA, Fla. — A family in Florida was about to dip into their backyard pool Monday morning when they made a startling discovery.

An 8-foot-long gator was found at the bottom of a family’s pool in Sarasota County, WFTS reported. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the “unwanted guest” at a home in the Plantation neighborhood.

When deputies arrived, the alligator was relaxing in the bottom of the pool, WFTS reported.

Officials called a trapper to capture the gator and relocate it to a safer place.