New Tijuana River Valley sewage spill doesn’t spoil Memorial Day weekend

SAN DIEGO — A new sewage spill of 335,000 gallons from Mexico into the Tijuana River may not have ruined Memorial Day weekend plans for people at Imperial Beach, but it isn’t sitting well with them either.

“It’s a very sad thing that’s going on. You hear that it might be retribution for [President Donald] Trump and his wall so I don’t know all those facts but I feel very good about our mayor and I feel if anything is going to happen it’s going to go through him.”

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina has been working effortlessly trying to resolve the problem. He announced the latest sewage issue on Friday.

“335,000 gallons of sewage discharged into TJ River last night from Mexico. It never ends-this is why we need a backup system in the U.S.,” Dedina tweeted Friday. A day later, he provided an update. “Beaches are open. The Thurs. TJ river spill didn’t reach the ocean. I just walked our beach.”

However, earlier this year that was not the case. An investigation revealed at least 28 million gallons of sewage reached ocean water over a four day period.

While a solution to the spill remains unanswered, residents agree something must be done.

“It is a problem that we have to address,” said an Imperial Beach resident. He was at the beach with his family for the holiday weekend.

Prior to the Thursday spill, a public forum was already scheduled for Thursday June 1 regarding February’s sewage spill into the TJ River. It will take place at the Tijuana Estuary at 6:30 p.m.