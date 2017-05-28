× Memorial Day services to be held around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – The public is invited Monday to Memorial Day observances around San Diego County.

5:30 a.m. Volunteers with the Truman Center for National Policy and San Diego chapter of Truman National Security Project will lay 30,000 roses on graves at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. Elected officials, community leaders, veterans and Gold Star families are scheduled to take part. 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Drive.

8 a.m. The Vietnam Veterans of America Post 442 and Vietnamese veterans will host a Memorial Day ceremony. A program of patriotic music and jazz is scheduled for 1 p.m. Veterans Museum, 2115 Park Blvd.

10 a.m. Fort Rosecrans will hold its annual Memorial Day Service. The keynote speaker will be Vice Adm. Nora Tyson, commander of the Navy’s Third Fleet. 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Drive.

10 a.m. A Memorial Day commemoration will be held by the Veterans Association of North County. VANC Resource Center, 1617 Mission Avenue, Oceanside.

10 a.m. Memorial Day aboard the USS Midway will include a blood drive, a performance by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Band Arizona and, at 12:30 p.m., a ceremony featuring the show choir Music Machine of Bonita Vista High School. 910 N. Harbor Drive.

1 p.m. The 11th annual Memorial Day ceremony at La Vista Memorial Park & Mortuary will feature guest speakers and a Navy “two bell” ceremony. 3191 Orange St.

2 p.m. A Memorial Day ceremony is scheduled at the Mt. Soledad Veterans Memorial. The keynote speaker will be Capt. Howard Warner III, commander of Naval Base Point Loma. 6906 La Jolla Scenic Drive