Dramatic video shows boy’s terrifying fall from water slide

DUBLIN, Calif. — A 10-year-old boy was thrown from a water slide at a newly opened water park in Dublin, California this weekend, park officials said.

The mishap occurred Saturday, which was the opening day of The Wave, a new water park that cost $43 million to build, according to KRON.

Dramatic video shows the boy going down the Emerald Plunge slide when he fell out and rolled for several feet.

A witness told KRON that the boy did not cross his legs and arms as directed by the park lifeguards.

The boy walked away with just scratches and received medical treatment at the park.

The slide was immediately closed, KRON reported. It’ll remain closed until the city finds out what went wrong.

Saturday’s incident happened less than a year after another 10-year-old boy was killed on the world’s tallest water slide in Kansas City called Verrückt, which has since been shut down.