Bird responsible for knocking out power to thousands of residents in North County

ENCINITAS – A bird was responsible for an outage that left thousands without electricity Sunday, a San Diego Gas & Electric spokesperson said.

Crews were able to restore power for over 1,500 customers in Encinitas, Carlsbad, Cardiff-By-The-Sea, La Costa and Olivenhain shortly before 10 a.m., according to SDG&E’s website.

The bird hit a switch around 7:12 a.m., causing the lights to go out for 2,377 customers, said Sabra Lattos of SDG&E.

An SDG&E crew remained on scene to restore power for the remaining 835 customers, Lattos said.