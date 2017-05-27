× Long-missing Vietnam veteran to be buried at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery

POINT LOMA – A San Diego-based U.S. Navy pilot who was shot down over Vietnam more than 50 years ago will be given a full military burial Sunday at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, Navy officials announced Saturday.

Lt. Cmdr. Frederick Crosby was shot down over North Vietnam on June 1, 1965 after taking off from the San Diego-based USS Bon Homme Richard in a F-8 Crusader. His remains, which were recovered in 2015 and were confirmed through DNA testing last year, arrived in San Diego on Friday.

Crosby was posthumously awarded the Medal of Valor Distinguished Flying Cross Award.

His children, Douglas, Deborah, Steven and John were expected to be on hand for the full military burial and Navy flyover as part of the final funeral honors. They will follow in procession the horse-drawn carriage carrying the flag-draped casket of their father.

Their mother, who never remarried, died in 2002.