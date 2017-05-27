Gas prices drop after a 10 day increase streak

SAN DIEGO – A streak of 10 consecutive increases ended Saturday when the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent to $3.038.

The average price rose 5.2 cents over the 10-day streak, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service, and is now 2.6 cents more than one week ago, 2.4 cents higher than one month ago, and 22.3 cents greater than one year ago.

“Gas prices are rising steadily in Southern California by about three to four cents since last Thursday, but have spiked by at least 10 cents over the last week in Northern California due to a refinery issue,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Memorial Day weekend travelers will be paying $3.29 on average if they visit San Francisco — the highest price in a major U.S. city. But if they visit the No. 1 destination for Southern California travelers, Las Vegas, the average price is now just $2.66 a gallon.

Overall, holiday travelers will be paying the second-lowest prices for gas since 2009 in most areas.”