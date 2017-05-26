× Steele Canyon HS students ‘safe to attend school’ after social media threat

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – Police arrested one person Thursday after a threat was made on social media against Steele Canyon High School.

A photo of a person holding a gun with the caption “Don’t come to school tomorrow” and “F*** Steele Canyon” was posted to Snapchat Stories on Thursday, parents told FOX 5.

The school confirmed on their Twitter account early Friday that a suspect had been arrested.

“A rumor that other shooters are involved is false according to law enforcement. We are all safe to attend school on Friday.”

An assembly planned for Friday was canceled to address concerns from parents and students, school officials tweeted.