CARLSBAD — A 30-year-old man was hit by a car while attempting to cross a Carlsbad street midblock, police said Friday.

Officers found the victim sitting in the median of El Camino Real south of Cougar Drive near a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta with extensive damage to its hood and windshield shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Carlsbad police.

The victim suffered head injuries and was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, police said.