EL CAJON, Calif. — Deputies are investigating a stabbing in the parking lot of an El Cajon McDonald’s early Friday.

The stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 13,000 block of Camion Canada.

The victim was taken to the hospital. The severity of his injuries is not yet known.

Police have not yet released any information about a possible suspect.

