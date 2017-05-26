× Driver rescued following rollover crash into pond

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — A driver was rescued after their car veered off the road and landed on its roof in waist-high water early Friday.

The rollover crash happened around 6:15 a.m. off Dairy Mart Rd. in San Ysidro.

Lifeguards and firefighters used ropes to help with the rescue. The person pulled from the car was taken to the hospital.

It’s not clear whether any passengers were also inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

