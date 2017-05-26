CHP identifies cyclist killed in crash

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Friday released the name of a 59-year-old Fallbrook man killed when an SUV driven by an allegedly intoxicated young woman struck him as he was riding his bicycle near Pala Mesa Resort.

The northbound 2002 Ford Explorer drifted to the right off Old Highway 395 and hit Paul Burke about a half-mile north of state Route 76 shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office and California Highway Patrol.

Burke died at the scene, despite medics’ attempts to resuscitate him.

The motorist, 19-year-old Sulem Areli Garcia of Fallbrook, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter. She was being held at Las Colinas women’s jail in Santee in lieu of $750,000 bail.