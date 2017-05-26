Carlsbad neighborhood targeted by thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- Police are investigating a rash of burglaries in a Carlsbad neighborhood.

A number of residents were victimized this week at the Ocean Point Condos in the 800 block of Kalpati Circle.

“From what we’ve done to protect ourselves. It’s meaningless. These guys just come through,” one victim told FOX 5.“Like my mother used to say, locks are for honest people."

Thursday he discovered his storage unit had been broken into along with several others.

From what he could tell nothing was missing, but he is still frustrated.

Along with the storage units, several cars were also broken into.

“We’ve just recoded all of the remote controls and did all that and now we got to do it again because somebody, whoever’s car was broken into they took the remote control,” he said.

The homeowners association is trying to get ahead of the problem.

Board members have posted signs around the area to warn residents.

“I have no words for people who steal. I really don’t. I have a really hard time with people who steal,” HOA President Cheryl Goodheim said.

Through her frustration she is able to smile knowing police have a good chance of catching who is responsible for the crimes.

At least one suspect was caught on camera.

“We got a beautiful front face image,” Goodheim said.

They hope they can get one more crook off the streets and out of their neighborhood.

The HOA would not give FOX 5 the surveillance video.

We asked police for it and are waiting to hear back from them.

The HOA said patrols have been stepped up in the area.

Board members are asking anyone who has been victimized to file a police report.