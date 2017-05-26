× Ariana Grande announces Manchester benefit concert

LOS ANGLES — Singer Ariana Grande has announced she will return to Manchester, England for a benefit concert following a terror attack at her concert earlier this week.

The event, she said, will honor and raise money for the victims and their families.

“I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be part of our expression of love for Manchester,” she said in a letter posted to social media. “I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed.”

Grande also expressed her remorse over the incident, which left 22 people dead and more than 60 injured, including several children and teens

“The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday.”

Story developing…