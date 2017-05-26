Carjacker tries to push 65-year-old out of car

SAN DIEGO — A suspect who attempted to carjack a 65-year-old man in Golden Hill was in custody Friday.

A motorcycle owner saw the suspect sitting on his bike in the 2100 block of F Street around 5:55 p.m. Thursday, and asked the man what he was doing, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The suspect got off the man’s motorcycle and ran to where the 65-year-old victim was sitting in his car at a stop sign. The suspect got into the passenger seat and told the victim to take him to Mexico. The suspect then fought with the victim and tried to push the victim out of the car, Heims said.

The victim drove a short distance, then pulled over as the suspect continued to fight, Heims said.

Police arrived on scene and after a short struggle, the suspect, identified by police as 34-year-old Michael Roccoforte, was taken into custody.