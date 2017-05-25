Woman pleads guilty to stealing $500,000 from Escondido business

VISTA, Calif. – A woman who stole more than $500,000 from the Escondido concrete business where she worked and gambled the money away at local casinos pleaded guilty Thursday to a half-dozen felony charges, including embezzlement, check forgery and grand theft.

Sheila Jo Jackson, 46, faces between four and seven years in prison when she is sentenced June 23 at the Vista Courthouse.

Jackson, of Temecula, stole the funds from the coffers of Betz Concrete Inc., where she worked as the business manager. The thefts went back to at least 2012, said Deputy District Attorney Anna Winn.

A bank representative contacted the concrete company about suspicious activity on its account and Jackson was arrested late last year, according to police.