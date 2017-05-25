Teachers, staff rally to promote vice principal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Lincoln High teachers and staff members protested Thursday what they called the city school district’s refusal to consider their current vice principal, Jose Soto, for the school’s principal vacancy.

Lincoln High School has been without a principal for about a year. The previous leader left the position for a job in the district. An interim principal has been assigned to the school.

At Thursday's rally, teachers said Vice Principal Soto listens, thinks and makes good decisions, making him the best choice to lead the school.

“We've waited a while for a principal. It's obvious this person is supported by every single stakeholder,” one teacher said. “And we just hope that the district hears our voice. Because we can recognize leadership. We just need the district to see what we see. And we’re here every day.”

Last week, students staged a walkout in support of Soto. They said Soto has been at the school for five years and is known for looking for solutions instead of consequences.

"At the end of the day, this school is for the students and what the students want is the most important thing," said senior Lizbeth Contreras. "What we need right now is stability and that's what Mr. Soto can offer us."

San Diego Unified School District spokesman Andrew Sharp said last week that Soto is not being considered for the principal position.

"It's not a reflection of him so much. We want to make sure we have the absolute right person for this position," Sharp said.

However, on Tuesday, a district spokesperson said Soto was being considered to lead the school.

San Diego Unified is conducting interviews this week.

