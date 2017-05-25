× ‘Sit a Spell and Play a Tune’: Coronado to unveil street piano

CORONADO, Calif. – Coronado hopes you will ‘Sit a Spell and Play a Tune!’ when they unveil a bright and whimsical street piano Thursday.

Organizers hope the piano inspires neighbors and visitors to play, listen and get to know one other.

“The installation creates a performance-inspiring, interactive public art installation for residents and visitors to enjoy,” organizers said in a statement.

The piano is art-wrapped with a design by local artist Jody Esquer.

The unveiling is scheduled at Coronado Rotary Plaza for 11:30 a.m. Thursday and will remain there through December.