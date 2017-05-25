Police warn of man who followed girl through Tierrasanta neighborhood

SAN DIEGO – Police issued a warning about a man who followed a 12-year-old girl through the Tierrasanta neighborhood.

A 12-year-old girl told police she was walking along Santo Road on Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. when she noticed a man following her. She crossed the street multiple times and told him to leave her alone, San Diego police reported.

The man continued to follow her until she hit him and ran away, police said. She ran home, told her mother and they reported it to authorities.

The suspect did not touch the girl and she was not harmed, according to investigators.

The suspect was described as a dark-skinned man – possibly Hispanic or Filipino- in his late 20s. He’s 5-feet, 10-inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a gray zip-up hoodie over a white t-shirt, blue jeans, gray Nike athletic shoes with a white logo and cheetah framed sunglasses. He mumbled when he spoke and appeared to have a green tattoo on his neck, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call SDPD 858-495-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.