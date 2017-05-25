Pet adoption fees waived over Memorial Weekend for military, vets

SAN DIEGO – Fees will be waived for military members, their families and veterans who want to adopt a dog, cat or rabbit from County Animal Services Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28.

An organization called Animals for Armed Forces is picking up the adoption fees.

Vaccinations, spay/neuter, a microchip, licensing and a free veterinary exam within the first 10 days are included with the adoption.

Qualified residents can stop by any of the county’s three animal care facilities from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and choose from hundreds of animals that are up for adoption.

The shelters will be closed on Memorial Day, May 29.

The adoption waiver applies to active duty, reserve and veterans of the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force, Army, National Guard and their immediate families.

Potential adopters must bring a photo ID and one of the following to be eligible for the fee waiver: a military ID, Dependent ID, Veterans ID, DD-214 and driver’s license or NGB Form 22.

For more information, call County Animal Services at 619-767-2675.