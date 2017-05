SAN DIEGO — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Pacific Beach early Thursday.

The stabbing occurred in the 1500 block of La Playa Avenue around 6 a.m.

According to police, a person called 911 to say he stabbed a man in self-defense.

It’s not yet clear the circumstances that led up to the stabbing or the extent of the man’s injuries. Police have not made any arrests.

