Local students help keep a decade-old promise by sending skateboards to Syrian refugee children

SAN DIEGO- High Tech High ninth and tenth grade students teamed up with a group of fourth graders to help send skateboards to a group of Syrian children living at Camp Azraq in Jordan. It is part of the San Diego Sanctuary Project and is led by sophomore Amir Alamin. Before the boards ship out, they will be on display May 25th at the Queen Bee Art and Cultural Center in North Park.

The project was inspired by a promise High Tech junior Abdulla Alexander made to his friends as he was leaving Syria to return home to California over ten years ago; that one day he would return with skateboards for all of them.

The students are also raising money to send helmets and pads with the boards. To help, contact Lisa Griffin at lgriffin@hightechhigh.org