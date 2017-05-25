× Jared Kushner under investigation in Russia probe: reports

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House advisor Jared Kushner is being investigated over Russia’s interference with the 2016 election, the Washington Post reported Thursday.

Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, has been named in an investigation into the Russian meddling in the election and other matters, according to the Washington Post’s report. People familiar with the investigation told the newspaper that Kushner also held meetings in December with the Russian ambassador and banker from Moscow.

Full story coming…