Burglar wearing respirator breaks into tented home

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A home in Carlsbad tented for termite extermination was broken into Thursday.

A camera system the homeowner had placed inside the home on Paseo Aspada near Paseo Corono prior to it being tented alerted him to the break-in around 6:10 a.m. The cameras had recorded images of a person wearing a white suit and respirator who was apparently not an employee of the pest control company, according to Carlsbad police.

The resident told police the intruder may have been in his home for about 40 minutes and was last seen on camera around 5:50 a.m., police said.

Personnel from the pest control company summoned to help officers deemed it safe for them to enter the home around 7:30 a.m., but the intruder had fled.

It was not immediately clear what, if anything, was taken. Police said the homeowner removed his valuables from the home before it was tented.

33.116702 -117.233256