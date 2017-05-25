× Gunmen rob 24-hour doughnut shop

SAN DIEGO — A 24-hour doughnut shop in the Kensington neighborhood was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday.

One of the two suspects held the owner of Donuts Plus on El Cajon Boulevard near 41st Street at gunpoint while the other took an unknown amount of money from the register shortly before 1:30 a.m., San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The suspects ran off afterward, Buttle said. They were dressed in dark clothing with bandannas covering their faces.