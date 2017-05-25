Former Padre shares new artwork highlighting Bill Walton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

El CAJON, Calif.- Gene Locklear played major league baseball for 10 years, playing for the Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, and the New York Yankees. When he needed additional income, he put the bat down and picked up a paint brunch.

"I was more enthused with baseball because I have to be honest that was my first love," said Locklear. "But back in my day, everyone when they retired had something else they had to go into to survive and take care of their families. We just didn't make enough money to retire and do other things like the guys do today."

Locklears subjects often include Native American and Western figures, however, the El Cajon resident has produced a variety of sports themed art work highlighting San Diego legends such as Tony Gywnn and Phil Mickelson.

Locklears latest sports piece highlights Bill Walton. It will be on display at Sycuan Casino during the NBA finals. Copies of the original painting were made to be signed and handed out to those in attendance.