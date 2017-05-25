Families renew call for help in finding gunmen in double murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DEGO - Family and friends of two men killed two years ago walked the streets in Valencia Park Thursday urging people to come forward with information about the murder suspects.

Joel Branch, Jr., 48, and Gerald Morris, 49, were killed when the two gunmen opened fire on a group of people gathered outside a home on Groveland Drive near 53rd Street on the night of May 25, 2015, according to San Diego police and Crime Stoppers.

A third man who was shot about a block away, likely by the same pair of suspects, survived, authorities said.

The victims' loved ones were escorted by members of SDPD's Community Assistance Support Team as they walked through the Valencia Park neighborhood. They handed out flyers encouraging people to step forward and provide police with information that could lead them to the two gunmen.

Police said as of now, they have no solid leads.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call police at 619-531-2293. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or by contacting the agency online.