Car burns next to propane tank after crashing off freeway

EL CAJON, Calif. – A driver was injured Wednesday night when his car drove off the freeway, crashed into a large propane tank and burst into flames.

The silver Chevrolet four-door sedan was heading west on Interstate 8 when he somehow lost control and drove off the roadway just east of Dunbar Road. The car plowed through a chain link fence and came to rest against an approximately 12-foot-long white propane tank on Chocolate Summit Road.

The drive got out of the car as it burst into flames.

When firefighters arrived, the car was fully engulfed in flames, but the propane tank was not burning. Crews quickly doused the fire and made certain that the propane tank was not in danger of exploding.

The driver was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.