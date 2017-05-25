× CAL FIRE bans outdoor burning in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – All residential outdoor burning permits will be suspended in San Diego County beginning Friday because of dangerous wildfire conditions, CAL FIRE announced Thursday.

GET READY: San Diegans urged to prepare now for fire season

“We are asking that residents not be lulled into a false sense of security on the heels of an exceptionally wet winter,” said Chief Ken Pimlott, CAL FIRE director. “The abundant dead grass will only serve as a fuse to the heavier vegetation still suffering the lasting effects of 5 years of extreme drought.”

Several wildfires have broken out around the county since Sunday. including the Gate Fire near Jamul and a wildfire on the east side of Cowles Mountain. Statewide, firefighters have put out more than 900 wildfires since the beginning of the year.

Fire officials repeated their call for homeowners to create defensible space around their properties and develop an emergency evacuation plan in case of a fire emergency.