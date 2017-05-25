After surviving ex’s attack, woman discovers he was living in her attic ‘for some time’: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAROSE, La. — A woman who narrowly escaped after her ex-boyfriend attacked her with a knife was in for another shock when she learned he'd been living in her attic and stalking her, WGNO reports.

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Taylor Broussard, a fugitive facing nine active warrants for several felonies, in Baton Rouge, according to WWL-TV.

The unidentified woman first called police on April 29 to report that Broussard had entered her home without permission. Days later, on May 3, Broussard again forced his way inside and confronted the woman, who was alone in the house with a child, according to police reports.

Broussard, who is 6 feet 2 inches tall, began punching the woman and continued beating her as she attempted to shield the child, according to the LPSO.

Soon after, Broussard allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the woman, slashing through a mattress and damaging several items in bedroom before the woman and child were able to escape to a neighbor's house to call for help.

Police believe Broussard stole the woman's purse before escaping in her dark gray 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander with a license plate reading XLG572, according to the LPSO.

When deputies arrived on the scene and searched the house, they found bedding, water bottles, food and plastic bottles filled with urine in the attic.

Deputies said Broussard had been living in the attic for some time, but exactly how long he was up there remains a mystery.

Broussard was booked on charges including two counts of stalking, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, domestic abuse aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle, felony theft, home invasion, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and simple criminal damage to property.