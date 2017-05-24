San Diego restaurant group pledges to limit straws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - First it was plastic bags, now it’s plastic straws that seem to be the target. At Herringbone in La Jolla unless you ask for one, you're not going to get a straw with your drink.

The Hakkasan group that owns Herringbone in La Jolla and the two Searsucker locations in the Gaslamp and Del Mar have decided to limit straws.

According to the National Parks Service, Americans use 500 million drinking straws every day, most of which end up in our landfills or in our waterways.

In California, there are several different groups that have been working on the straw issue, including The Last Plastic Straw and StrawFree.org.

The idea was brought to the attention of the Hakkasan Group by one of Herringbone’s managers Kelli Aspenleiter. She said the restaurants are doing their part to limit the harmful effects of plastic straws on our environment in cooperation with the San Diego County Surfrider Foundation.

"With Californians voting for Prop 67, the statewide ban on plastic bags last year, don’t be surprised if the trend continues with plastic straws, then styrofoam next," Aspenleiter said.