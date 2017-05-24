Robber steals a beer then returns for cigarettes, cash

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A man who demanded cash at a National City 7- Eleven store early Wednesday but only managed to take a beer returned about 90 minutes later and tried to rob it a second time, police said.

The 30-year-old suspect first tried to purchase a beer at the convenience store at the corner of East Plaza Boulevard and South Harbison Avenue using a fake $10 bill around 12:30 a.m., but the clerk quickly noticed the money was counterfeit, according to National City police.

The suspect then reached toward his waistband and told the clerk he had a gun. He demanded money from the register, but ultimately fled with only the beer, police said.

Shortly after 2 a.m., the suspect again entered the store and ordered the same employee to hand over cash from the register and cigarettes from a display, according to police.

The clerk was able to call 911 and told a dispatcher “he’s back,” police said. Responding officers arrested the suspect as he was attempting to leave the store. His name was not immediately available.