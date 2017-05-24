× Ramona man hospitalized after bee or wasp attack

RAMONA, Calif. — A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was repeatedly stung by bees or wasps Wednesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire officials.

The man was in his yard in the 15400 block of Wyeport Road around 12:30 p.m. when he was attacked.

Medics treated the man at the scene, then took him to Pomerado Hospital in Poway, said Cal Fire spokesperson Capt. Issac Sanchez.

It was unclear how many times the victim had been stung, and his condition and name were not released.

This is the second bee attack over the last couple days. On Tuesday, a woman in Rancho Bernardo went to the hospital after a swarm of bees attacked her as she was walking her dog with her child in a stroller.

Her child, thanks to a covered stroller, appeared to have been unharmed — as well as the dog.

