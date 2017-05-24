Proposal calls for renovating under-used Children’s Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The Civic San Diego Board of Directors will meet Wednesday to discuss a proposal that would renovate the under-used Children's Park across from the San Diego Convention Center.

The proposal could include replacing the area with pine trees to an off-leash dog park.

Critics contend the project is designed to push the homeless off the property.

Children's Park is a public park along Martin Luther King Jr. Promenade located near the Children's Museum. The area was designed by landscape architect Peter Walker, and completed in August 1996 at a cost of $2.8 million.

FOX 5 is attending Wednesday's meeting and will update this story when details are available.