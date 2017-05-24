× Pack the popcorn! Summer Movies in the Park lineup released

SAN DIEGO — Pack a blanket, pop some popcorn and round up the kids for free movies under the stars!

The family-friendly ‘Summer Movies in the Park‘ series officially kicks off with “Moana” at Waterfront Park on Friday, May 26.

This year, there will be 137 movie screenings at 86 sites across the county, including 22 County Parks.

Watch “Captain America: Civil War” from the USS Midway, “The Jungle Book” at the historic Los Penasquitos Adobe at Rancho Penasquitos County Park, “Finding Dory” at the Poway Swim Center and “Up” at the Horton Plaza Park.

New films showing include “La La Land,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “The LEGO Batman Movie” and “The Secret Life of Pets.” But don’t forget the classics, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Princess Bride,” “The Sandlot,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

The series runs through Oct. 28, wrapping up with several Halloween-themed films.

Movies start 15 minutes after sunset but many locations offer arts and crafts, games, live entertainment and food trucks for an hour or so beforehand.

Moviegoers are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and snacks.

The films are free to view and are all rated G to PG-13. Click here for the full schedule.